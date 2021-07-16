Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $8.32 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $8.32 or 0.00025962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $25,298.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00107758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00146454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,003.03 or 0.99922536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,070 coins and its circulating supply is 657,911 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

