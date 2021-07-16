Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

VTWRF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

