VAULT (VAULT) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, VAULT has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,342.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00011991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00110385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00149599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,635.51 or 0.99465864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,081 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars.

