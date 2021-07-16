Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,558,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,738 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte comprises about 1.1% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.87% of Vaxcyte worth $90,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PCVX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.