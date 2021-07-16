Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $22,061,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 211,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VEC opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Research analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

