Veles Market Cap Hits $49,743.43 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $49,743.43 and approximately $280.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,345.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.07 or 0.05956454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.01407515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00387685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00133047 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00616775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00398340 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00299717 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,729 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,057 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.