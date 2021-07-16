Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.79

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.79 and last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 186114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -237.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

