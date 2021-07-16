Verge Price Tops $0.0186 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Verge has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $306.80 million and $15.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00388522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,466,955,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

