VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of VeriSign worth $69,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,354,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 508,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,937,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $229.21 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

