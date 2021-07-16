Veritable L.P. Buys 10,210 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 124.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

