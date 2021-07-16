Veritable L.P. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,136,000 after buying an additional 341,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $3,131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.