Veritable L.P. Sells 18 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $621.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.89. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

