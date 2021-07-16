Veritable L.P. Sells 249 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

