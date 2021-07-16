Veritable L.P. Sells 44 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $293.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $294.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.