Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.23.

VET stock opened at C$9.26 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.09.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

