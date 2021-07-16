Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Holdings Cut by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,210 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vertex worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 29.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 195,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 120,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.97. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Vertex’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,727. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

