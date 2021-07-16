Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,787 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

