Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,525 ($32.99).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,509.01.

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

