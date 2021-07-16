Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Viking Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 38,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 231.79% and a negative return on equity of 4,896.40%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

