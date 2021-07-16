Viking Global Investors LP Makes New $8.63 Million Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 833,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.05% of RLX Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

