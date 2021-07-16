Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $218,350.00.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

