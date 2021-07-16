Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.66 billion. Visa reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.69 billion to $29.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Shares of V stock opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $484.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.94. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $248.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

