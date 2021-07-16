Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

VMAR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.68. 23,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,868. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.30 and a current ratio of 31.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter worth $81,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

