Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.18% of Wix.com worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

WIX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.32. 3,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,519. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

