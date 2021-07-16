Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,737,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $707,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,370. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.