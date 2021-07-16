Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASPL. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle news, Director Chih T. Cheung purchased 50,000 shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ASPL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 2,162,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,494. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

