Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONCU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.08. 8,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

