Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MACAU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Friday. 448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.