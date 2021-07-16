Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 1,038.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 363,293 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

NYSE PACE remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,623. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.