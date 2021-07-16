Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 337,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,358. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.