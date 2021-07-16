Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000.

NASDAQ:ADER remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

