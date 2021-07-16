Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,604,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,473,000.

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

