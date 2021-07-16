Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

CTAQU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

