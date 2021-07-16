Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,959 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $493,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.