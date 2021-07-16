Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $157,000 in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 555,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,764,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

