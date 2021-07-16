Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCAU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLCAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.