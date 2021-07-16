Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $233,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,800,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOKB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

