Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $176,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFIV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,505,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,253,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000.

NASDAQ CFIV opened at $9.77 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

