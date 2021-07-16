Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Takes $194,000 Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EUSG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.