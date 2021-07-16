Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €258.63 ($304.26).

Volkswagen stock opened at €210.35 ($247.47) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

