VR Advisory Services Ltd Acquires Shares of 47,369 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000.

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,793. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

