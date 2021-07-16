VR Advisory Services Ltd Makes New Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 1.0% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,881,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $5,898,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $16,491,000.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,529. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

