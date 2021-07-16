WABnetwork (WAB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $108,103.70 and $18.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.79 or 0.00815651 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

