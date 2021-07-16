WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $29.91 on Monday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.