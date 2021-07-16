Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) were up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 104,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 251,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wallbridge Mining in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

