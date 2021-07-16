Walleye Capital LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $25.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

