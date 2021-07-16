Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General American Investors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 93,053 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAM opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.25.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

