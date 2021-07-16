Walleye Capital LLC Invests $688,000 in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000.

OTCMKTS ENVIU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

