Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

