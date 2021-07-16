Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLRMU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of CLRMU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

